‘In local gyms, sales of bottled water appear to be highest amongst younger customers and I was interested to get some data about sales in our schools. Between 2018 and 2019, a lot of work was done in schools to encourage students to use recyclable bottles and this does seem to have a noticeable impact at RGS, QEII and CRHS. Sales at RGS and CRHS are down almost 50% and QEII by a third.’