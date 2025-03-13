Sarah Maltby MHK has taken on additional responsibility and oversight of Manx National Heritage.
Mrs Maltby was elected to the House of Keys in 2021, and in addition to her role as political member for the Department for Enterprise, she also serves as a political member for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture with delegation for the Culture division, as well as being chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented: ‘Since joining the department last year, Sarah has demonstrated the value she brings to the work of both Visit Isle of Man and the motorsport division in her role as part of the department.
‘I am pleased she has agreed to extend her remit to now also include Manx National Heritage, enabling her to further champion our island's unique cultural assets, promote the island’s visitor proposition and drive initiatives aligned with our economic ambitions.’
Mrs Maltby added: ‘Throughout my time working with Visit Isle of Man and the motorsport team, I have seen first-hand how integral our island's heritage is to the experiences we offer both visitors and residents alike.
‘National heritage naturally complements these areas, as it forms the very foundation of our cultural identity and visitor appeal.
‘Looking ahead to this year, there are already several collaborations taking place across the three divisions, including the return of the Classic TT, the “Knox: Order and Beauty” exhibition and activations to celebrate Railway 200 in the Isle of Man, to name a few.
‘I look forward to taking on this additional role and working closely with the Manx National Heritage team to build on their important work to ensure that the Isle of Man's rich history and traditions are celebrated and preserved for future generations.’