He added that ‘as far as the OFT is aware, Isle of Man Energy does not apply charges to customer accounts as a result of late payments’, and that ‘of the just over 300 complaints concerning gas billing issues received by the OFT since April 1, 2023, 10 related to customers either having had their gas supply cut off, or being advised by Isle of Man Energy that it would be cut off if the amount they ostensibly owed remained unpaid’.