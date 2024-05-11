Fire crews were dispatched to a property in Andreas in the early hours of this morning after a microwave caught fire.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘At approximately quarter to midnight last night crews from Ramsey were dispatched to a domestic property in Andreas for reports of a structure fire.
‘Upon arrival it would appear that the single occupant had left something in a microwave causing it to ignite and fill the property with smoke.
‘Whilst working smoke detectors are very important it is equally important to evacuate your property at the earliest opportunity and dial 999.
‘Microwaves are replaceable, your life isn’t!’