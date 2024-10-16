Manx charity Mind Matters has received a £20,000 donation from another island charity.
The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group has made the donation after working closely with Mind Matters to ensure the continuation of psychological support for breast cancer patients.
A spokesperson from Mind Matters said: ‘Charities working in collaboration has never been more important in this challenging climate.
‘Mind Matters (previously Manx Cancer Help) provides essential psychological therapies to those whose lives are affected by a cancer diagnosis, recognising the real stress and anxiety that a diagnosis of cancer can bring to the individual and also their family.’
This service is currently based at the Scholl Wellbeing Centre in the Hospice building by Noble’s Hospital, but will move to a new centre which is currently being built thanks to support from Mannin Cancers.
The lease on the land adjacent to Noble’s Hospital was signed in January, meaning construction work is well underway with an estimated opening time of spring 2025.
The land was made available to the charity by the Department of Health and Social Care in order to establish the centre.
Details of the centre, designed by Mark Savage of ‘Savage Chadwick’, were unveiled at a Government House reception last year.
The centre will house a revamped ‘support and information centre’, a psycho oncology service and a space where cancer sufferers, their families and carers can relax, share experiences and provide mutual support.
The spokesperson added: ‘The new centre will see a growth in the service and offer easily accessible support at all levels, from those needing a friendly face and a cup of coffee to those who need a much higher level of support from a qualified specialist.’