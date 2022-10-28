Minister disappointed with Flybe’s decision
Subscribe newsletter
The Infrastructure Minister has said he is ‘hugely disappointed’ that Flybe has cancelled its scheduled flights to and from the island this winter.
The airline, which was resurrected after going bust just before the pandemic hit, blamed problems with deliveries.
Mr Thomas said: ‘We appreciate the operational difficulties are due to a delay in the delivery of new aircraft, but share the frustration of customers impacted by this – particularly over the busy Christmas period.
‘We would encourage any customers affected by the cancellation to know their rights, and visit the Flybe website for more information including requesting a refund.
‘Fortunately the routes are also serviced by other airlines with Loganair providing flights to Heathrow and EasyJet to Belfast International.
‘Isle of Man Airport is committed to improving the island’s connectivity, and are actively engaged in discussions with airlines on possible new routes.’
Flybe had plans to fly from Ronaldsway to Belfast City and London Heathrow.
The airline said in its announcement: ‘Due to further delays with planned aircraft deliveries, Flybe has decided not to proceed with its inaugural services to the Isle of Man that were scheduled to begin on October 30.
‘As a result, Flybe will be cancelling all flights currently scheduled from the Isle of Man to London Heathrow and Belfast City this winter.
‘Flybe deeply regrets the inconvenience that will be caused to passengers affected by this decision.
‘The airline will provide full refunds, as well as applicable compensation, to all those impacted by these unexpected cancellations.
‘Flybe has been forced to take this decision due to additional delays in the delivery of planned de Havilland Dash-8 400 aircraft.’
Meanwhile, passengers could soon be able to fly directly between Jersey and the Isle of Man.
Airline Blue Islands says it is ‘exploring interest’ to see if there is enough demand for a service to operate between them.
People can respond to an online survey and share their views on the idea until Friday, November 18.
To travel between the Isle of Man and Jersey currently involves going via UK airports such as Birmingham and then catching a connecting flight.
Blackpool Airport is also ‘likely to introduce’ flights to the Isle of Man.
As part of its 10-year plan, managing director Steve Peters has said it’s a ‘likely possibility’.
He told the Blackpool Gazette that the first step of the action plan would be to introduce a 19 to 30 seater aircraft which would fly to the Isle of Man and the airport is already negotiating with a start-up airline.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |