Mistake on rates demands from the Isle of Man Government

Bureaucrats have made a blunder on rate demands.

The Isle of Man Government today announced that it was aware of an issue with a batch of demands where the schedule of payments on the reverse did not match with the gross amount payable on the front.

The government said those affected do not need to take any action as a corrected schedule will be sent out in advance of the collection date.

Isle of Man Government apologised for the error and inconvenience.