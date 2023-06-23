Mist and low cloud as well as hill fog forming and persisting for much of today.
Outbreaks of rain this morning and afternoon. Winds increasing to moderate-fresh with a maximum temperature of 19 Celsius.
Continued risk of mist and fog tomorrow with the best chance of any sunny spells in the north of the Island. Mainly southerly winds remaining moderate-fresh and a maximum temperature of 20 Celsius.
Outlook
Outbreaks of rain with a risk of coastal mist and fog to start on Sunday.
Sunny intervals developing later on in the day with a maximum temperature of 20 Celsius.
Winds veering to the west and becoming light-moderate in the evening.
Sunrise: 4:46am
Today Sunset: 9:55pm