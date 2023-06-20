The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Cloudy with extensive hill fog, and the chance of some coastal mist and light rain possibly developing, then becoming dry and brighter into the afternoon with sunny intervals. Mostly light southerly winds and temperatures reaching 20°C.
Outlook
Mostly fine with a good deal of warm sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Turning cloudy on Friday with a freshening southerly wind and the chance of patchy light rain at times.
Sunrise: 4:45am
Sunset: 9:55pm