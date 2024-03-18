Diane Kelsey has joined the Department for Enterprise (DfE) to take on the role of political member for Business Isle of Man.
First elected as a Member of the Legislative Council in 2021, she was subsequently appointed as Member for the Cabinet Office, Vice Chair of the Isle of Man Post Office and Armed Forces Champion, roles which she retains.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, said: ‘I am pleased to welcome Diane to the Department for Enterprise. Over the past two years I have seen first-hand the wealth of knowledge she brings to her work as an MLC, and her vast experience makes her a valuable addition to the Department’s political delegation.
‘With refined strategic priorities set through the 2024 Island Plan, and the 2024 Executive Agency programmes now published, there is much work underway to deliver the Isle of Man’s long term economic vision.
‘I have no doubt Diane will be welcomed by the sectors represented by Business Isle of Man, especially given her extensive background in engineering and management, as they continue to drive forward new policies, products and promotion strategies for our island.’
Mrs Kelsey commented: ‘I am delighted to be joining the Department for Enterprise with specific responsibility for the Business Agency.
‘The division is leading on a wide portfolio of initiatives and projects that directly contribute to building a more secure, vibrant and sustainable economic future for the Island. This includes bringing forward the Local Economy Strategy and the Engineering and Manufacturing Review.
‘I look forward to supporting the development of these key strategies, as well as working with and learning from experts from across the Island’s business community.’