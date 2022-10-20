Model plane flyers move indoors for winter season
At this time of year, the island’s radio control model flying club, Manx Model Flyers, continues its sport by moving indoors.
This year is no different, with the Tommy Clucas Community Sports Hall in Peel being booked every other Sunday night during the winter months for the pastime.
Models vary from slow aerobatic models to slow flying scale models; small helicopters are also to be seen. A club spokesperson said: ‘Safety is of utmost importance, so models used indoors are necessarily small and light.
‘Flyers must patiently wait for spells of good weather to fly their larger and more sophisticated models which are flown at Jurby Airfield.’
These include gas turbine powered models, electric powered models, integrated circuit powered models and gliders.
Anybody interested in taking up the sport of radio control model flying can contact Manx Model Flyers by emailing [email protected] or visiting www.manx-modelflyers.org
Advice and training can be provided at the two-hour sessions, which cost £5 per pilot and begin at 7pm. Sessions start on November 6 and will take place fortnightly until March 19.
