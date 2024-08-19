Monday evening’s planned Manx Grand Prix qualifying session has been cancelled because of the weather.
The forecast is for conditions to deteriorate significantly this afternoon and into the evening, with heavy rain and winds of up to 50mph.
Organisers say additional resource will be made available to support teams and competitors based in the paddock if required.
The forecast isn’t that much better for the rest of the week as the recent spell of unsettled weather continues. Showers are forecast for Tuesday teatime, while Wednesday is expected to see more rain and strong winds.
There’s a bit of hope on Thursday with a dry spell forecast after a wet start. More showers are predicted on Friday.
A further updated regarding Tuesday's schedule will be issued at 9am in the morning.