Monday evening’s Steam Packet sailings at risk of disruption
Monday 14th November 2022 10:18 am
Steam Packet Company ship Ben My Chree in Douglas harbour - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
This evening’s Ben-my-Chee 7.45pm sailing to Heysham and the return journey from the Lancashire port in the earlier hours of tomorrow morning are at risk of disruption because of the adverse weather forecast.
The Steam Packet will make a decision as to whether these journeys will sail no later than 5.30pm.
