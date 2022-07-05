Money raised for Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation

Defibrillators have been installed at Ramsey and Northern Districts Housing Committee’s sheltered housing complexes – Cooyrt Balleigh, Kerroo Glass and Mayfield Apartments – thanks to Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, which provided the units and Gough Electrical Limited, which fitted the units at no cost to the committee.

In appreciation, tenants and staff from the complexes held coffee mornings in aid of the foundation, with Cooyrt Balleigh raising £300 and Kerroo Glass, £250.

Ramsey and Northern Districts Housing Committee chairperson Marinda Fargher said: ‘This piece of equipment is vital.

‘We now have publicly available defibrillator units located at our three sheltered housing complexes. We sincerely hope there is never a need to use these devices, but they are there to help save lives.

‘The committee would like to thank Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation and Gough Electrical Limited.’

