The Northern Freemasons have recently made a presentation of £535 to the Northern Foodbank.
The cheque was presented by three members of the Northern Freemasons – Billy Christian, Paul Cubbon and Steve Bassill –to Northern Foodbank coordinator Helen McVier.
The funds were raised to help the more vulnerable members of the northern communities who may be struggling with cost of living and rising food price issues.
The money was raised through both donations and charity events organised by the local Northern Freemason Lodges.
