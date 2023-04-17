The family of the late Norrie Radcliffe has donated the proceeds of an exhibition of his photographs to two charities, Ramsey Community Hub and the Parkinson’s Disease Society (Isle of Man), which have each received chegues for £231.
The exhibition held in the Old Courthouse comprised of photos taken over many years by Mr Radcliffe, a popular head teacher and local historian who died in 2016.
His widow, Marie, passed the photo collection to Les Clarke, who curated the exhibition, which included images of well-known Ramsey characters, carnivals, sporting events, buildings and other landmarks.
‘Norrie was very passionate about Ramsey and about recording people and places,’ said Les. ‘It was great to be able to show his work to the public. Everybody loved it, especially seeing people they remembered. I learnt a lot from listening to them reminiscing.’
