The owner's of Moore's Smokehouse announced last night that they are closing, citing that they received advice.
In a post on Facebook last night (Thursday), the company said: ‘Due to further advice received we have decided to close Moore’s Smokehouse this evening. It will not re-open under our stewardship and as such will be closed for the foreseeable future.’
Moore’s has been open in Peel for over 140 and was one of the last remaining traditional smokers of kippers on the island.
Devereau's Fisheries cleared up some confusion by posting that they aren't closing.
The company said: 'Just to clear up any confusion, it's not us who have closed down.
'We are still smoking our delicious Manx kippers, kipper fillets, smoked bacon and smoked Scottish salmon.
'We also send our pallets of kippers to UK fish markets every week and we are a proud family run Manx business running for three generations.'