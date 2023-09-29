After winning two 3-star Great Taste Awards, Isle of Man Meats have further cause for celebration.
Three of its products were awarded 'highly commended' accolades at the UK meat sector's prestigious Meat Management Industry Awards, which recognise the best meat products within the British and Irish meat industries.
Additionally, both Isle of Man Meats’ Rack of Prime Manx Lamb, and its Prime Manx Leg Steaks, were awarded ‘highly commended’ in the Best Lamb Product category.
Kirree Kermode, procurement officer at Isle of Man Meats, said: ‘This is a fantastic accolade, not only for Isle of Man Meats but also for our farmers and butchers who work so hard to ensure we can supply and showcase such delicious world-class produce.
‘The Meat Management Industry Awards are the biggest and most prestigious awards for the meat sector in the British Isles and there is extremely strong competition for recognition.
‘Having come so soon after our achievements at the Great Taste Awards, this success is further evidence of the Island’s commitment to delivering meat products of the highest quality in a sustainable way.
‘Our modern meat plant is accredited to the highest welfare and hygiene standards. All of our meat carries the guaranteed pedigree of traceability, and our products also benefit from animals being reared within the lush green fields of the Isle of Man, the only ‘entire nation’ UNESCO Biosphere.’