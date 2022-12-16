More postal workers strikes have been announced over the week of Christmas in the UK.
This means that no airmail will be delivered to the island on Christmas Eve, next Saturday.
Next Friday, December 23, there will be airmail to the island, but there will be no outgoing mail to the UK on this day.
The last day to send any mail to the UK in time for Christmas is next Wednesday, December 21.
In addition there will be no airmail coming into the island on Wednesday, December 28 and no deliveries by local postal services in the island.
However, collections will be available and there will be airmail dispatched from the island on Thursday, December 29.
Postal services will revert to normal on December 29.