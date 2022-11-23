Jurby and Northern Community Initiatives will be able to improve its work in the north of the island thanks to the Manx Lottery Trust.
The Community Centre, which based in Jurby, received a grant to help fund an additional centre coordinator post which will enable the centre to continue its support of the surrounding community.
The amount of money has not been disclosed.
Despite Covid-19 and other obstacles, the centre has grown in success in recent years meaning it has become involved in a number of projects relating to Jurby.
The centre is dedicated to helping in a wide-ranging manner and try to ensure there is something for all ages. It is also keen to help facilitate input in northern projects such as the Jurby Development Plan, the Integrated Social Care Plan for the north and the concept of a community housing/land trust.
Yasmine Cowell, the new coordinator, will split the increasing range of responsibilities with an existing coordinator with duties ranging from administration and accounts, signposting and being a sounding board, marketing, organising and delivering events and activities and working alongside people to resolve issues or achieve their goals.
Centre coordinator for Jurby and Northern Community Initiatives Angela Quaggin said: ‘The last couple of years have been peculiar and challenging times. Covid-19 really highlighted the significance of support systems and friendships naturally formed through the centre, allowing space for people to connect.
‘Having a person to turn to on a diverse range of issues has also made a real difference to people. We’re unbelievably grateful for the continued support from the Manx Lottery Trust, and thank them for helping us continue to grow as a community asset.’
Manx Lottery Trust chairman Sarah Kelly added: ‘Jurby and Northern Community Initiatives play such a vital role in the community, so we are delighted to support them with the funding they need to continue their wonderful services.’
This grant is from Manx Lottery Trust’s community awards programme.
Manx Lottery Trust has been delegated to distribute National Lottery money from The National Lottery Community Fund.