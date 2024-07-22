Proposals to redevelop the car park at the Waterfall pub in Glen Maye have taken a step closer.
Plans (24/00802/B) have this week been submitted for two semi-detached houses on the beer garden site and a commercial premises on the grounds of the car park.
This follows the approval granted for the demolition of the Waterfall - which has been vacant for some time - in April this year allowing it to be turned into four terraced homes.
An application for both the Waterfall pub development and the car park proposals were submitted in October 2022 but now the applicant Jim Ltd has put in separate applications.
In the planning statement, the applicant explains more about the plans for the two new homes on the beer garden site.
It says: ‘The site has for many years been used in conjunction with the Waterfall Hotel itself. It was predominantly used as a beer garden site. With the removal of the public house, this use is now redundant.
‘The proposed semi-detached dwellings would be set over two floor levels and house three bedrooms, living space, kitchen, dining room and en-suite. Each dwelling would have its own garden to the rear.’
In relation to the commercial property in the pub car park, the planning statement says: ‘The commercial building would be set over one floor level. It is proposed that this building has allowance to be used for different class uses to give it the upmost chance of commercial success in a small village location.
‘This commercial venture would give back to the community which is something that has been a cause of contention for many years with the local community while not creating or having any detrimental impact from a noise and/or disturbance perspective.’
While the statement does not say exactly what the commercial premises is, there is a hint it will be a café or shop.
The statement says: ‘It must be noted that in a similar way to visitors to the North Barrule Coffee Shop grabbing a drink/snack and walking within the plantation, visitors will be utilising the commercial premises alongside actually visiting the glen.
The application allows for 12 parking spaces for those who want to visit the glen as well as a further nine for staff and visitors to the commercial premises.
The Glen Maye pub, which closed in 2014, was granted a Building Preservation Notice in the summer of 2021 after a petition to save it by local residents, but this only lasted until October that year.
Jim Limited previously made an application (20/00605/B) in June 2020 for demolition and four terraced houses to be built on its footprint, but this was refused.
The pub is described as being ‘in a poor state of decay’ which closed after a decline in people going out to eat and drink and competition from pubs in Peel.