A six-month independent examination into the Mooir Vannin offshore wind farm proposal is set to begin on March 3, marking a critical next stage for what could become the Isle of Man’s largest ever renewable energy project.
Jamie Baldwin, Ørsted’s Mooir Vannin Development Project Director, said the start of the formal examination process would see the project subjected to detailed scrutiny from independent examiners, government, stakeholders and the public.
Speaking to the Examiner, Mr Baldwin said: ‘We’ve now submitted our application to government, and we’re about to go into a formal examination process. It’s an independent process where we’ll be asked lots of questions, as will other stakeholders, including residents, businesses and key offshore and marine users.’
The examination follows the publication of Ørsted’s detailed response to feedback received during the public consultation on the project.
That response forms part of the Marine Infrastructure Consent application and addresses 477 submissions from members of the public and professional consultees.
Mooir Vannin is a proposed large-scale offshore wind farm to be built in Manx territorial waters under an agreement for lease with the Isle of Man Government.
The project would include offshore turbines, subsea cables, offshore substations and landfall connections to the island’s electricity network, with power being exported to the UK.
There are options to bring power from the wind farm to the Isle of Man’s electricity grid.
Mr Baldwin said the project had been more than a decade in the making, tracing its origins back to 2014 when the Isle of Man Government invited developers to submit proposals for offshore wind in Manx waters.
‘Some of the surveys and assessments we’ve carried out have been going on for two to three years,’ he said.
‘That includes 24 months of bird surveys, extensive work with marine users such as fishing vessels and shipping operators, and onshore assessments looking at access and potential grid connections.’
Ørsted’s consultation response does not propose new infrastructure or amendments to the application, but instead sets out how concerns have been considered, addressed or scoped out.
A central theme is the Environmental Impact Assessment, which the developer says is ‘complete and fit for purpose’, following methodologies commonly used in the UK.
The document also highlights changes already made to the project, including a reduction in the offshore array area and adjustments to layout to reduce impacts on fishing, navigation and visual effects.
Ørsted says the array has been reduced by around 17% compared to earlier designs.
Visual impact remains a key concern for many residents, something Mr Baldwin acknowledged.
He said the wind farm’s proximity to the island was unavoidable given the limits of Manx territorial waters, but stressed that layout changes had been made to lessen effects from key viewpoints.
On benefits, Mr Baldwin said the project must deliver for the whole island if consent is granted.
Ørsted estimates the project would contribute around £2bn to the Manx economy over its lifetime through seabed rental and taxation, alongside a proposed Community Investment Fund worth £1.5m a year for 15 years, without costing anything to the taxpayer.
There would also be opportunities for local businesses, apprenticeships and long-term jobs, as well as potential improvements to energy security through a direct connection to the Island.
‘The offshore wind farm will generate far more power than the island needs,’ he said. ‘But providing a direct link back to the Isle of Man could play an important role in energy security.’
While Mr Baldwin said Ørsted was confident in the robustness of its application, he acknowledged uncertainty around the outcome, particularly with a general election due later this year and the fact this is the first Marine Infrastructure Consent of its kind on the island.
‘The whole point of this six-month phase is scrutiny,’ he said. ‘We’ll work with stakeholders, answer questions and compromise where we can. Ultimately, that process will test whether the project stands up.’