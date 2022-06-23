More local food and drink now on fast craft

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has expanded its local food offering on board high speed craft Manannan.

The company recruited chef Matt Berry to redesign the menu for the vessel’s Coast-to-Coast café. The newly launched menu includes both hot and cold meals, and uses ingredients and produce from local suppliers including Robinsons, Noa Bakehouse, Gourmet Foods and A&J Butchers.

The Steam Packet Company now also stocks a wide variety of local produce on board Manannan, including Bushy’s ale and lager on draft in the vessel’s bar. Other locally produced spirits are also available on board including Fynoderee gin and Outlier Distillery rum and liqueurs.

Brian Thomson, managing director of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, said: ‘The Isle of Man has such a great array of local produce and it’s something we’re really proud to celebrate on board our vessels.

‘It’s been an exciting journey welcoming executive chef Matt Berry into the fold. Matt has created a diverse menu that will appeal to a variety of passengers travelling on board Manannan, incorporating the finest of Manx ingredients. We hope these changes will only serve to improve our customers’ time with us on board.’

Matt Berry said: ‘It’s been a real joy and creative experience to have been given the opportunity to change the menu offering on board Manannan. Hundreds of passengers pass through our doors daily, and it was vital that we created a menu that reflected travellers needs, and also championed the Isle of Man food and drink produce.’