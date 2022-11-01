More smart meters installed by Manx Utilities
Tuesday 1st November 2022 4:04 pm
An MUA member of staff ()
Manx Utilities has now installed more than 2,500 smart meters as the process of upgrading its domestic metering infrastructure.
The first phase of the rollout involves Manx Utilities’ 8,000 prepayment customers being switched to a Pay As You Go system called ‘SmarterPAYG’ and having their ‘key’ electricity meter replaced with a smart meter.
These customers can download Manx Utilities’ Smarter Living app to use in conjunction with their new meter to both top up their credit to cover their electricity usage, and to gain near real-time information on their energy consumption.
