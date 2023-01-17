The Manx government has extended its amber warning for snow and ice to tomorrow (Wednesday, January 18).
The warning is ' likely to be re-issued and extended tomorrow morning.'
A government spokesperson said: 'Snow showers continuing to affect the island throughout the period with the risk area extending to the south of the island as well as elsewhere.
'Further 1-3cm accumulation of snow likely especially at night with more over the higher ground.
'Icy stretches expected to develop through this evening and overnight in areas away from the strong northwest wind, as well as higher ground above around 500 FT.'
There is a risk of ice forming in low-level areas that are sheltered from the wind.