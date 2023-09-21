More than 1,100 students have taken part in the government’s Impact Youth Summit.
The event, which took place at the Villa Marina this week, was aimed exclusively at the island’s community of 16 to 18 year old students.
It took place ahead of the government conference, which was held on Wednesday and Thursday this week.
The Youth Summit aimed to celebrate young talent, showcase opportunities available within the island’s economy, and enabled students to engage with the Island’s political leaders.
The day commenced with a special address from the Deputy Chief Minister, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, ahead of a number of presentations and panel discussions.
When opening the event, she said: ‘Today isn’t just an event; it’s a celebration of your potential, your aspirations, and your capacity to create change.
‘It’s about embracing the challenges, exploring the opportunities, and grasping them to take forward your future.’
‘Whatever your hopes and aspirations, I hope today is an opportunity to focus on them, and through your participation in this summit, be inspired to go on and achieve them.’
Attendees also had the unique opportunity to hear from some of the winners of Gef’s 30 Under 30, including female health educator Emily Todd and Deloitte assistant manager, Dominic Wall.
Alongside local entrepreneurs and business leaders who shared their ‘secrets to success’, these individuals provided valuable insights and inspiration to an audience of engaged young people.
The event was closed by the minister for enterprise, Tim Johnston MHK, who said: ‘This event has not just been a celebration of the Isle of Man’s young talent; it’s a testament to the boundless potential that resides within our future leaders – within each of you here today.’