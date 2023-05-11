The island’s largest multi-sport event – the Sporting Club Manx Youth Games – took place on Saturday.
More than 1,100 children, aged six to 16, represented their region in one of 14 sports, each having trained weekly since January.
Based at the NSC, the Department of Education’s Sport and Culture’s flagship sporting event encourages young people to see the benefits regular exercise brings.
Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘It was a fantastic day that plays an important role in getting young people to see the benefits of how regular participation in sport can boost both their physical and emotional wellbeing.
‘The success of the event was greatly supported by a dedicated team of volunteers, who contributed their time and effort to ensure smooth operations, efficient co-ordination, and a memorable experience for everyone that took part.
‘The children displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout, respect for their fellow competitors and fair play, which created a special atmosphere.’
More than 25,000 young people have taken part since the first Games was first held in the 1990s and competitors are encouraged to stick with their sport and join a community club.