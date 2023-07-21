More than 200 school chilldren took part in the Rotary Club of Douglas’ annual mini Parish Walk for kids at the Arboretum in St John’s.
The event took place on Saturday, July 15 and has raised around £20,000 for around 50 different charities.
In only its third year, it has become a popular summer event, and planning has already started to run it again in 2024.
Ivan Bratty, whose committee was responsible for organising the event, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted with the success of this year’s mini Parish Walk for kids.
‘It was a fantastic day, and we are so grateful to all of the children, parents, volunteers, and sponsors such as Callin Wild who made it possible.
‘The money raised will be used to support a wide range of charities in the Isle of Man, and we are proud to be able to make a difference to so many people’s lives.
‘We would like to thank everyone who took part in the event, and we look forward to seeing you all again next year.’
The mini Parish Walk is an age-appropriate walk of up to 2.5 kilometres (roughly 1.5 miles) around the Tynwald fair field and Arboretum, and children are encouraged to raise money for a chosen charity.
The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Douglas, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, with the help of many volunteers from the Scouts and other local organisations.
Charles Fargher, president of the Rotary Club, said: ‘We would like to thank all of the volunteers who helped to make this event such a success.
‘Without their help, it would not have been possible.’