The NSC played host to the 15th annual ‘Relay For Life’ last weekend, with over 40 teams and hundreds of participants coming together to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
£85,732 was raised by those taking part on the day, which included performances from a magician, a ‘fitsteps’ warm up and the sounds of the Ellan Vannin pipes and drums.
The event also included the moving ‘candle of hope’ ceremony and a lap of honour for cancer survivors.
Event chair Debbie Williamson said: ‘The relentless determination and unbelievable spirit of our relayers in their fight to beat cancer was truly inspiring.
‘Research is saving lives and improving outcomes for those receiving treatment right here on the island, and I’m incredibly proud to lead this extraordinary volunteer committee and to see the overwhelming support from the entire Manx community.
‘Businesses and individuals alike have given their time, energy, and resources to make this event a stunning success and a true celebration of our teams’ achievements.’
Cancer Research’s Rachael Hodgkinson, who travelled to the island for the event, said: ‘This year’s relay was amazing, with so many people from the local community uniting to celebrate, remember and fight back.
‘Nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime. But step by step, together, we are beating this devastating disease.
‘We’re so grateful to all those who took part and we thank them for their incredible fundraising efforts that will help support Cancer Research UK scientists to keep making new discoveries and breakthroughs. We hope even more teams will be inspired to play a part and join the fight against 200 types of cancer at next year’s event.’
Next year’s event will take place on August 23, with early registration now open.