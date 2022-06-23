Morgan Three Wheeler club spend week exploring island

The Morgan Three-Wheeler Touring Group has visited the island and created quite the spectacle if you were lucky enough to see them.

The Morgan Three-Wheeler Club formed in 1945 and today has more than 1,400 members worldwide.

The formation of the current Three-Wheeler Club predates other Morgan clubs around the world.

The first Bulletin was circulated in October 1944, and the first social meeting in South London was held in February 1945 as bombs fell across the city.

The touring group, led by Ian Parkinson visited from June 17 to 23.

Around 50 of the rather special vehicles made the trip, with ages ranging from the 1930s to the present day.

The group stayed at the Ramsey Park Hotel for six nights, where our photographer caught up with them.

The club’s website describes the appeal of the cars.

It says: ‘From its early days the Morgan was cheap, albeit with exceptional performance compared with vehicles of similar cost, and provided regular transport for young people setting out on their path through life.

‘Now the cars have become more treasured, with their owners lavishing more time and resources on them.

‘But the overriding passion has been, and always will be, that of having fun!’