Morgan's Pies is inviting offers to take over its kitchen in Douglas after failing to find a buyer.
The sale of its two units on the South Quay Industrial Estate will include all of the equipment and ongoing lease, with an asking price of £40,000.
Lee and Helen Morgan had hoped to sell the business, saying in July they wanted to complete a sale by September or October.
The award winning pies are sold across the island but Lee and Helen said they were selling up for 'personal reasons'.
In a post today on Facebook, they said: 'Following our unsuccessful sale of Morgan's Pies Limited, we would like to explore the opportunity to see if anyone would like to take over a commercial kitchen, situated in the heart of Douglas.
'We have two units on South Quay Industrial Estate, which are fully equipped and ready to go for someone to run any type of food production, commercial kitchen or bakery.'
The deadline for enquiries is Friday, October 6, 2023.