Most pupils will be told to stay at home during next week’s teachers’ strike
Pupils at high schools are being told to stay at home during next week’s teachers’ strike.
St Ninian’s head teacher Chris Coole has written to parents telling them that the vast majority of students should stay home during next week’s teachers’ strike.
Castle Rushen High School’s headteacher said the school would work ‘within limitations presented’ earlier this week.
Members of the NASUWT, the island’s largest education union, will walk out next Wednesday and Thursday. Other unions have accepted a pay deal from the government.
In a letter, Mr Coole said that while all sixth form students should go to the Douglas school as normal, all other year groups should stay at home and plan to work in online classrooms.
The exception is Year 11 students who have a UCM taste session on Thursday, December 1. Those students should go to University College Isle of Man for 9.30am and then go home again at 12.30pm.
Both of the special provision centres will be open as usual and students from families considered vulnerable will also be able to attend school.
Mr Coole added: ‘In addition, we will be contacting all families that have children eligible for free school meals and will explain how a lunch can be accessed on the strike days for those not in school.
‘Please be advised that the scheduled Year 10 parents’ evening will still take place on Thursday, December 1, albeit with reduced staff availability. I am fully aware of the impact these arrangements may have on our young people and your families, but I have been left with no other option given the potential number of teachers that may not be in work on the stated days.
‘Can I thank you yet again for your ongoing patience and support through these difficult times? Please do not hesitate to get in contact with us here at school if you have any queries regarding these arrangements by emailing [email protected]’
