The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Mostly dry and bright today with sunny spells, although still with a slight risk of an isolated shower. Light or moderate westerly winds, with temperatures rising to 18 Celsius.
Tonight will turn cloudier but stay dry, then after a cloudy start tomorrow sunny spells will fairly quickly develop. Moderate west or southwest winds, with temperatures again reaching about 18 Celsius.
Outlook
Dry with sunny spells again on Wednesday, but possibly some mist and low cloud in places for a time.
Sunrise: 5:41am
Sunset: 9:06pm