The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Much of today will be dry, although turning increasingly cloudy with the cloud perhaps becoming thick enough to produce some light rain and drizzle later this afternoon & this evening.

The moderate to fresh southerly wind will become strong this morning with highs of 7°C.

This evening & tonight will be cloudy with some further light rain and drizzle at times. Minimum temperature around 5°C.

Sunrise: 8:23am

Sunset: 4:37pm

Outlook

Tomorrow will be cloudy with the outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming more widespread and persistent for a time, before turning patchier during the evening & overnight.

Breezy with a fresh to strong southerly wind and top temperature around 9°C.

Cloudy again on Monday with some dry interludes but also the continuing threat of a little light rain and drizzle, although not amounting to very much.

A mainly moderate south to southwest wind with maximum temperature around 10°C.