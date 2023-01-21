The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Much of today will be dry, although turning increasingly cloudy with the cloud perhaps becoming thick enough to produce some light rain and drizzle later this afternoon & this evening.
The moderate to fresh southerly wind will become strong this morning with highs of 7°C.
This evening & tonight will be cloudy with some further light rain and drizzle at times. Minimum temperature around 5°C.
Sunrise: 8:23am
Sunset: 4:37pm
Outlook
Tomorrow will be cloudy with the outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming more widespread and persistent for a time, before turning patchier during the evening & overnight.
Breezy with a fresh to strong southerly wind and top temperature around 9°C.
Cloudy again on Monday with some dry interludes but also the continuing threat of a little light rain and drizzle, although not amounting to very much.
A mainly moderate south to southwest wind with maximum temperature around 10°C.