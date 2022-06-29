Mostly dry and fairly bright later

The weather forecast from Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:

Cloudy start with some hill fog but scattered outbreaks of rain should move away by mid-morning, leaving the rest of the day mostly dry and fairly bright with sunny intervals developing this afternoon and evening. The winds will be light to moderate southerlies and temperatures rising to about 17°C.

Outlook

Scattered showers overnight and tomorrow morning, then mostly dry with spells of sunshine in the afternoon. Top temperature 18°C, with light to moderate breezes from the west or southwest.

Dry and fairly bright on Friday with some sunshine at times and a mostly moderate westerly wind swinging southwest later. Temperatures 17 or 18 Celsius at best.