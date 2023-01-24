Mostly dry and rather cloudy today with patchy hill fog and only a little drizzle about at times, light to moderate southwest winds and temperatures up to 10°C.
Outbreaks of rain tonight and at first tomorrow, clearing from around mid-morning with sunny spells developing by lunchtime.
Moderate southwest winds veering northwest and freshening into the afternoon; top temperature 9°C.
Sunrise:
8:19am
Sunset:
4:43pm
Outlook
Dry and largely cloudy on Thursday, with just a few bright or sunny intervals, light or moderate northerly winds and a maximum temperature of 8°C.