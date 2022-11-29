The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Mostly dry and bright with sunny intervals, light winds and a top temperature rising to about 10°C after a chilly start this morning.
Generally dry with sunny intervals tomorrow, then outbreaks of rain will arrive later in the evening or overnight. Light to moderate southeast winds and a maximum temperature up to 10°C.
Outlook
Rain at first on Thursday will quickly clear away, leaving the rest of the week largely dry and rather cloudy.
Forecast by
Sunrise: 8:11am Today Sunset: 4:02pm Today