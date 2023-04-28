The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
A few spots of rain at first, then mostly dry with sunny intervals developing, light and variable winds with a top temperature up to 14°C.
Outlook
Cloudy on Saturday with a few showery outbreaks of rain during the morning. Light to moderate southerly winds with a maximum temperature up to 14°C.
Outbreaks of rain or drizzle on Sunday, becoming mostly dry later in the day but with hill fog and coastal mist.
Sunrise: 5:49am
Sunset: 8:44pm