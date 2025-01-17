An island addiction charity has launched its new brand identity at a special event attended by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
Motiv8 Addiction Services, which supports individuals and their family members with recovery from alcohol, drug and gambling problems, launched the new look to reflect its ‘commitment to providing accessible, approachable, and impactful support for those in need across the island’.
The charity’s work spans a wide range of services, including one to one counselling, education, and support programmes, all aimed at supporting growth and recovery.
This new identity includes a reimagined ‘8’ icon, designed as an upward-pointing arrow ‘to symbolise growth, hope, and positive journeys’, as well as eight unique colours representing the charity’s range of services.
Meanwhile the website, developed in collaboration with Afundi, ‘combines modern design with functionality to create an engaging and user-friendly experience’.
A spokesperson from Motiv8 commented: ‘A recent consultation for the charity has led to a reworking of its values and vision.
‘This has brought to the fore that breaking the stigma of addiction in a similar fashion to the stigma of mental health was key, if the charity is to reach more people and sooner.
‘The new concept of celebrating recovery, showing those who are at the beginning of their journey that recovery is attainable, was therefore born.
‘If people feel less judged, then it is more likely that they will feel able to reach out to the charity and find their recovery.
‘The new website has a positive reframe. Rather than dwell on the consequences of dependency and harmful use, it shows the way and gives real-life examples and positive outcome stories of service users in their own words.
‘The website features clear navigation, fresh imagery, and comprehensive resources, serving as a vital hub for those seeking support and for businesses and individuals looking to get involved through donations or events.
‘Each of the eight branches of the service has its own identifiable logo and colour branding, helping each person accessing the site to navigate with ease where they need to get to in order to find the help they need.
‘The Motiv8 brand has also had a refresh with the primary colour of recovery, purple, embedded throughout the website.’
Thea Ozenturk, chief executive of Motiv8, said: ‘The launch of our new brand and website is a proud moment for Motiv8.
‘Having the support of the Lieutenant Governor, MHKs, and members of our community at the event made it even more special’.
Jessica Le Merle, co-founder of Afundi, added: ‘We are honoured to have partnered with Motiv8 on this meaningful project.
‘The work they do is vital for the community, and we wanted to create a brand and website that reflects their impact and makes their services more accessible.
‘Seeing the launch celebrated by the Isle of Man’s leaders and community is a testament to the importance of their work.’
To explore Motiv8’s new website or learn more about their work, and how you can support the charity, you can visit https://motiv8.im/