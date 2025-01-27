‘There are no waiting lists, no signs outside the building, which keeps confidentiality for when attending sessions. There’s no waiting room, so, you ring the bell, you come in, and you go straight to a counselling room. All our councillors are on a path or have already achieved accreditation. And a third of our team is made up of workers by experience, who have been there, which brings another level of understanding to our service. If you’re having one-to-one support, you will not see another member of public in the building. And even the group work we offer, it’s still confidential. And on top of the seriousness of anonymity, we have a very friendly atmosphere. It’s an amazing place to be involved in.’