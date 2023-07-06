Kawasaki Motors UK made a £2,500 donation to the Rob Vine Fund, a charity organisation that provides training and medical and rescue equipment to doctors and paramedics involved in all forms of motorsport on the Isle of Man,
The charity was founded in 1985 following the death of Rob Vine in the Senior TT, and since then has helped to support the medical services in all forms of two-, three- and four-wheel competition on the island, including the Isle of Man TT.
Howard Dale, general manager at Kawasaki Motors UK, said: ‘We have been supporting the Rob Vine Fund for a number of years now and are fully behind the great work that they do.
‘The Isle of Man TT races and associated events are a spectacle to behold, but of course come with risks, so to be able to help in a small way to aid this great charity in the work that they do is fantastic.’
