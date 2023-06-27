Sarah Robinson, aged 50, of Hollin Bank, Douglas, has admitted three motoring offences.
She did not attend court but sent a postal admission to having a vehicle in a dangerous condition, having no driving licence, and having no vehicle licence.
The offences were committed on March 14 when police found that her vehicle licence had expired in December 2022 and her driving licence in November 2020.
Magistrates adjourned the case until July 6 as they said they wanted evidence that the car tax had been paid.