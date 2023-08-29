Gavin Donald Thomas Faragher, aged 37, of Ashley Park, Onchan, has appeared in court charged with three motoring offences.
He is accused of quitting a vehicle with the engine running, having no insurance, and having no driving licence.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on May 6 at McDonald’s car park.
The case was adjourned until September 7 at the request of defence advocate James Peterson, who asked for time to review the case.
Mr Faragher answered a summons so no bail was deemed necessary.