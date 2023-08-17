Neil Ernest Duncan, aged 54, of Wallberry Mews, Douglas, has denied causing serious bodily harm by careless driving.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on April 18 at Fort North roundabout in Douglas.
Mr Duncan is accused of hitting a cyclist while driving his vehicle.
The cyclist was said to have suffered fractures to his hip and pelvic injuries.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain submitted that the case was suitable for summary court trial.
Advocate Paul Glover represented the defendant and agreed the trial should take place in the lower court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held on October 10.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to live at his home address.