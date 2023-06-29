Darren Mark Barrow, aged 37, of Shore Road, Peel, has been fined £650 for driving without insurance.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with six penalty points.
The court heard that police spoke to Barrow on February 24 while he was driving a Ford Galaxy at Stanley Road in Peel.
The vehicle was owned by a passenger in the car and Barrow was not insured to drive it.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.