A motorist jailed for six years after being found guilty of death by dangerous driving has appealed his sentence and conviction.
Jackson Joseph Paul was convicted of the offence following a trial last month at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
As well as being jailed, the 35 year old was also banned from driving for eight years by the court.
Mr Thomas, 29, sustained catastrophic injuries following the incident on Harbour Road, Onchan, on the evening of February 25 last year - and died in the specialist unit at Liverpool’s Aintree Hospital eight days later.
Paul, 35, of Palace Road, Douglas, had denied the offence but was convicted on Friday, February 14 by a jury of seven people after a four-day trial.
Paul never denied his driving led to Mr Thomas’s death but claimed he was in immediate threat of being killed or suffering serious injury at the hands of pedestrian.
Central to the prosecution case were two mobile phone videos taken by Paul’s passenger. The first showed Mr Thomas on the bonnet and the second captured the moment Mr Thomas fell backwards onto the road after Paul braked suddenly.
During the trial Paul gave evidence and told the jury he thought Mr Thomas was going to break through the windscreen and attack him.
After reversing a few yards, Paul said he panicked and tried reversing again, not realising the automatic vehicle was in drive and he sped forward.
A roadside breath test and drugs wipe on the defendant returned a negative result.
A directions hearing will take place on Tuesday before a full appeal hearing at a later date.