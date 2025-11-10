A motorist parked their vehicle and locked it right in front of Douglas Fire station which blocked engines from leaving.
The incident has prompted a plea from Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service asking the public to think carefully before they park or turn outside fire stations.
The latest incident is just one of a number of repeated incidents where vehicles have obstructed appliance bays or using station forecourts as turning circles.
A fire service spokesperson said: ‘In a recent incident at Douglas Fire Station, a vehicle was parked directly in front of the appliance bay and the driver locked the vehicle before leaving to collect passengers from a nearby restaurant.
‘Had firefighters needed to respond to an emergency, this would have delayed appliances leaving the station - putting lives and property at risk.
‘There are also ongoing concerns about vehicles using fire station forecourts to turn around, creating hazards for members of the public, fire service personnel and appliances entering or leaving the station.
‘We’re asking everyone to help us keep our forecourts clear. A few minutes of convenience for one person could cost precious minutes in an emergency for someone else.’
The areas directly outside each fire station are strictly prohibited and clearly marked with no access signs.
The public should never park in front of or near fire station appliance bays - even for a short time and avoid driving onto fire station forecourts to turn vehicles. They should also avoid parking in fire station car parks which are reserved for on-call firefighters responding to their alerters.
The spokesperson added: ‘We rely on our community to help us keep everyone safe. Please don’t park or turn in front of fire stations - help us reach those who need us most.’