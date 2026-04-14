A war of words has erupted between two MHKs over the decision not to allow temporary parking at Summerland.
This week, the planning committee unanimously rejected the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) scheme to create a temporary car park for 32 vehicles on part of the derelict site for 18 months, in a bid to ease ongoing parking pressures at the northern end of Douglas Promenade.
But former Infrastructure Minister and Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood criticised the decision to reject the proposal she devised during her time in office.
In a social media post, she said: ‘There is a clear lack of parking at the northern end of the Prom. The site has been used for parking before.
‘Government doesn’t have that sort of money. So why not just make the lives of people who live near this land just a little easier by providing temporary parking.
‘It’s a total nonsense to say this blocks the land from being redeveloped… Instead we can carry on watching the site do nothing.
‘Well done planning committee… well done.’
But her post has angered Onchan MHK and planning committee chairman Rob Callister, who hit back, saying the reasons for refusal were based on sound planning grounds.
In his own social media post, he said: ‘I am disappointed that a former DoI Minister has chosen to criticise, via social media, the Planning Committee’s decision to refuse the application.
‘The application was recommended for refusal by professional planning officers, and that recommendation was fully supported by the Planning Committee at yesterday’s meeting.
‘The refusal was based on five clear and substantive planning reasons. These included that the creation of a temporary car park would be contrary to Council of Ministers policy arising from the Planning System Reform Programme (2016–2021).
‘The proposal also failed to meet the definition of acceptable land use and conflicted with the objectives of the Area Plan for the East.’
Mr Callister listed several other planning regulations and legislation the proposals would have breached.
He added: ‘Planning decisions are rarely straightforward, but it is disappointing to see criticism of an independent planning committee for correctly applying legislation, adopted plans, and established policy.
‘Before publicly criticising such decisions, greater consideration should be given to whether applications fully comply with the law, planning policy, and development plans that are already in place before they are submitted.
‘The Planning Committee acted properly, lawfully, and fully in line with its statutory responsibilities.’
Douglas City Council also objected to the proposal, citing policy concerns, while some nearby residents had voiced support for the temporary parking plan in recent weeks.
The DoI had argued the scheme would provide a temporary solution while the long-term future of the site is explored, with interest from potential developers ongoing.
However, members raised concerns about the temporary nature of the plans and their potential impact on future development, ultimately leading to the application being refused.