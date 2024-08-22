Motorists are being urged to avoid the area around the Sea Terminal this evening with traffic congestion expected.
Due to delays, the Ben-my-Chree and Mannan are due into Douglas within an hour of each other, between around 5pm-6pm while the roads will also close at 6pm for the Manx Grand Prix qualifying sessions.
Now, Isle of Man Constabulary have warned motorists to try and avoid the Sea Terminal area around that time to avoid getting caught up in traffic.
Posting on Facebook, the force says: ‘This evening the Manannan and the Ben-my-Chree are both set to arrive around 6pm. On top of this the roads are set to close again at 6pm.
‘Our experience tells us that one ferry arriving full of bikes causes quite a bit of congestion from the Sea Terminal all the way along Lord Street, South Quay, and along the Promenade. Never mind two when the roads are closed!Please avoid the area around 6pm if at all possible.‘