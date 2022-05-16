Commercial feature: A bigger choice and bigger range of electric vehicles at Jacksons

One of the biggest issues for potential electric vehicle owners in previous years has been the lack of choice, and the short ranges from early battery technology.

In 2022, this has all changed with most major manufacturers committing to electric vehicle production with the incoming ban on petrol and diesel cars.

With the increasing sales numbers and ongoing demand, competition is hotting up and that’s good news for island purchasers as prices come down and ranges go up.

Whilst still more expensive to buy initially, running costs can be as much as 60% cheaper.

Here’s a selection of the latest models available from some of the biggest brands.

Hyundai

One of the true pioneers of hybrid and electric, the IONIQ 5 is the company’s current flagship model and was made Car of the Year 2021 by Auto Express.

Two battery options are available with three power outputs, giving a maximum range of 280 miles and the most powerful option taking the tech filled car from 0 to 62 in just 5.2 seconds.

The range starts from around £37,000.

Fiat

At the smaller end of the scale, the all-electric Fiat 500 is competitively priced, offers low running costs, maintains its iconic Italian looks and flair and has a great range for a smaller car.

The ‘long range’ version offers around 199 miles between charges. For trips across, fast charging (increasingly available) will only take 35 minutes to add 80% charge.

Prices start at under £30,000.

German engineering for electric vehicles

Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche all now boast exceptional EVs in their latest model line ups, primarily aimed at the premium market, whilst VW have become one of the world’s main producers following the success of the ID.3 and ID.4.

These German marques offer something for everyone, from the supercar performance of the Porsche Taycan, a five-door five-seatr grand tourer that can achieve 0-62 in under three seconds, to the all-electric SUVs from BMW, Mercedes and Audi.

Skoda

Space, style and affordability make the superb new Skoda Enyaq one of the true stars of the show.

With models boasting over 300 mile range, masses of inside space, the latest technology and prices starting from just over £35,000, it is one of the first EVs to deliver a quality family sized car in the same price bracket as equivalent ICE counterparts.

Considering switching to an electric vehicle?

Jacksons and Motor Mall have the island’s largest range of electric vehicles from the 24 manufacturers they represent and have a selection of electric vehicle demonstrator cars for you to try at any time, with no obligation to buy.

They can also help answer any of your questions about switching to electric.